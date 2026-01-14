fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Southern Overland Park developments we’re watching in 2026

Large districts, key redevelopments, housing projects — here are some of the developments we're watching in central Overland Park in 2026.

The AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk in southern Overland Park will host an annual four-day pickleball tournament starting next year with the Association of Pickleball Players.
The AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk will host an annual four-day pickleball tournament starting next year with the Association of Pickleball Players. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

With the new year underway, the Post is keeping tabs on some big development projects in the central Overland Park area, primarily everything south of 135th Street.

From mixed-use development to ongoing large-scale development and more housing construction, here are some of the prominent projects in northern Overland Park that we’ve got our eyes on.

Incred-A-Bowl redevelopment — 151st and Antioch

City staff found evidence that unauthorized modifications to the old Incred-A-Bowl building near 151st and Antioch made the building unsafe.
The old Incred-A-Bowl building near 151st and Antioch. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Plans to redevelop Incred-A-Bowl, the former bowling alley and entertainment center near 151st Street and Antioch Road, into a shopping center and event space got the required approvals in 2024.

Since Incred-A-Bowl closed more than a decade ago, the site has been something of a problem for neighbors and city officials, who have long lamented code violations and a deteriorating building.

Late last year, those concerns continued when Overland Park officially declared the old Incred-A-Bowl building to be “dangerous or unsafe,” after discovering over the summer that someone had completed unapproved structural modifications to the building. Code officials had warned these could lead to a partial collapse of the roof if not remedied.

That declaration gave the property owner until Friday, Jan. 16 to complete the necessary repairs or else the city would raze the building and recoup the cost through an extra property tax assessment to the property.

What exactly all of that means for the future of the Incred-A-Bowl building is unclear, but like the neighbors, that’s a development the Post has its eyes on in 2026.

Bluhawk — 159th Street and US-69

Bluhawk sign
Signage at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

This past year was a big one for Bluhawk and 2026 promises to bring more activity to the mixed-use entertainment development in southern Overland Park.

Several new tenants came to the retail offerings at Bluhawk in 2025 — like Barnes & Noble, J. Crew Factory, Saladworks and Betty Rae’s. This year, dirty soda chain Swig, clothier Buckle, Chicken Salad Chick and more will join them.

In general, more construction activity is likely at the site as the next phase progresses. One project, which began last spring, is a new Holiday Inn & Suites, the first hotel at Bluhawk.

New housing project — 151st and Metcalf

The property at 6630 W. 151st St. in the Stanley annexation area of southern Overland Park is the site of the first proposed Reinvestment Housing Incentive District in the city.
The property at 6630 W. 151st St. in the Stanley annexation area of southern Overland Park is the site of the first proposed Reinvestment Housing Incentive District in the city. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

In mid-2025, Midwest CRE Advisors proposed a mix of for-sale single-family and twin villa-style residences, roughly at 6630 and 6680 W. 151st St.

The idea was to finance the project with the support of a Reinvestment Housing Incentive District, which would be the first time Overland Park would use that sort of incentive to encourage the development of attainable housing.

The project also would use designs from the city’s Portfolio Home program — a pilot that offers pre-selected designs nearly pre-approved — to construct the neighborhood. The proposed sale price would start at $300,000, according to city documents.

The status of that project is unclear, but it could mark a major investment in hew housing geared toward lower- and middle-income homebuyers.

Multi-family and commercial — 159th and Metcalf

159 Metcalf mixed-use. Overland Park development 2026
Rendering via Overland Park planning documents.

Last spring, the city approved a mixed-use project with hundreds of new apartment and townhome units on a site formerly used as an Overland Park Fire Department station near 159th Street and Metcalf.

The development, from Brad Oddo, originally proposed 930 multifamily units. The project also includes more than 20,000 square feet of commercial space as well as some civic space for community gathering.

This higher-density project — like several similar developments moving ahead around Overland Park and Johnson County in general — raised red flags with neighbors who were worried about the disparate character of the project with the existing development.

However, during the Overland Park City Council meeting where the project was approved in June, the developer’s representative amended the plan mid-meeting, including reducing the height of the two tallest buildings by one story, effectively reducing the number of dwelling units and overall residential density. The move, although unusual, also reduced the demand for parking in the development, potentially opening up more green space.

What exactly that will do to the total number of apartment units and the project’s timeline is unclear.

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at kaylie@johnsoncountypost.com.

