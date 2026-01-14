With the new year underway, the Post is keeping tabs on some big development projects in the central Overland Park area, primarily everything south of 135th Street.

From mixed-use development to ongoing large-scale development and more housing construction, here are some of the prominent projects in northern Overland Park that we’ve got our eyes on.

Incred-A-Bowl redevelopment — 151st and Antioch

Plans to redevelop Incred-A-Bowl, the former bowling alley and entertainment center near 151st Street and Antioch Road, into a shopping center and event space got the required approvals in 2024.

Since Incred-A-Bowl closed more than a decade ago, the site has been something of a problem for neighbors and city officials, who have long lamented code violations and a deteriorating building.

Late last year, those concerns continued when Overland Park officially declared the old Incred-A-Bowl building to be “dangerous or unsafe,” after discovering over the summer that someone had completed unapproved structural modifications to the building. Code officials had warned these could lead to a partial collapse of the roof if not remedied.

That declaration gave the property owner until Friday, Jan. 16 to complete the necessary repairs or else the city would raze the building and recoup the cost through an extra property tax assessment to the property.

What exactly all of that means for the future of the Incred-A-Bowl building is unclear, but like the neighbors, that’s a development the Post has its eyes on in 2026.

Bluhawk — 159th Street and US-69

This past year was a big one for Bluhawk and 2026 promises to bring more activity to the mixed-use entertainment development in southern Overland Park.

Several new tenants came to the retail offerings at Bluhawk in 2025 — like Barnes & Noble, J. Crew Factory, Saladworks and Betty Rae’s. This year, dirty soda chain Swig, clothier Buckle, Chicken Salad Chick and more will join them.

In general, more construction activity is likely at the site as the next phase progresses. One project, which began last spring, is a new Holiday Inn & Suites, the first hotel at Bluhawk.

New housing project — 151st and Metcalf

In mid-2025, Midwest CRE Advisors proposed a mix of for-sale single-family and twin villa-style residences, roughly at 6630 and 6680 W. 151st St.

The idea was to finance the project with the support of a Reinvestment Housing Incentive District, which would be the first time Overland Park would use that sort of incentive to encourage the development of attainable housing.

The project also would use designs from the city’s Portfolio Home program — a pilot that offers pre-selected designs nearly pre-approved — to construct the neighborhood. The proposed sale price would start at $300,000, according to city documents.

The status of that project is unclear, but it could mark a major investment in hew housing geared toward lower- and middle-income homebuyers.

Multi-family and commercial — 159th and Metcalf

Last spring, the city approved a mixed-use project with hundreds of new apartment and townhome units on a site formerly used as an Overland Park Fire Department station near 159th Street and Metcalf.

The development, from Brad Oddo, originally proposed 930 multifamily units. The project also includes more than 20,000 square feet of commercial space as well as some civic space for community gathering.

This higher-density project — like several similar developments moving ahead around Overland Park and Johnson County in general — raised red flags with neighbors who were worried about the disparate character of the project with the existing development.

However, during the Overland Park City Council meeting where the project was approved in June, the developer’s representative amended the plan mid-meeting, including reducing the height of the two tallest buildings by one story, effectively reducing the number of dwelling units and overall residential density. The move, although unusual, also reduced the demand for parking in the development, potentially opening up more green space.

What exactly that will do to the total number of apartment units and the project’s timeline is unclear.