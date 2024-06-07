Obituaries June 7, 2024 Obituaries Local obituaries from May 31-June 7 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Below is a list of local obituaries from May 31 to June 7, 2024: Barbara Martin Ryan “Odie” Burdolski Robert E. Heidenburg “Sweet Ol Bob” Sarah Elise Bain Mary Nancy Gifford Jack Leo Parsons Donna Jean Betow Sandra Kay Lucy Elsie Dee Manies William “Bill” F. Slamin Stephen C. Palmer Richard Earl Mistler Kathryn Gay Clark Bettina Bost Ghiselli Michael Hoffman About the author Obituaries Previous articleRules for backyard chickens in Johnson County keep evolving. Which cities allow them?Next articleWork begins on Chick-fil-A at former Applebee’s site in Shawnee Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Work begins on Chick-fil-A at former Applebee’s site in Shawnee Rules for backyard chickens in Johnson County keep evolving. Which cities allow them? Westwood’s marks its 75th anniversary this weekend — Here’s what you need to know Lenexa is launching a pilot property tax rebate program Overland Park Police search for suspect following carjacking near 135th and Switzer