Local obituaries from Jan. 19-25

Below is a list of local obituaries from Jan. 19 to 25, 2024.

Rita Lynn Fearis

Robert G. “Bob” Arens

Benjamin L. Sparks, “Ben”

Marcey Jung Min Underwood

Suzanne Ellen Bright

Steven G. Priest

Sunok Chun Pai

Mary B. (Kirby) LaRue

Michelle A. Bland

Frances Elizabeth Dennison

Richard “Rocky” Wegner

Gerald E. “Jerry” Ross

Mary Catherine (O’Connor) Garrett

Marilyn Hillix

Kaye L Edwards

Robert Gene Harms

Suzanne Willia Williams

Robert Douglas Barker

Richard Lyle Marlow

Joseph Miles Grantham

Frances Geraldine (Mansfield) Dawson

