Obituaries January 26, 2024 Obituaries Local obituaries from Jan. 19-25 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Below is a list of local obituaries from Jan. 19 to 25, 2024. Rita Lynn Fearis Robert G. "Bob" Arens Benjamin L. Sparks, "Ben" Marcey Jung Min Underwood Suzanne Ellen Bright Steven G. Priest Sunok Chun Pai Mary B. (Kirby) LaRue Michelle A. Bland Frances Elizabeth Dennison Richard "Rocky" Wegner Gerald E. "Jerry" Ross Mary Catherine (O'Connor) Garrett Marilyn Hillix Kaye L Edwards Robert Gene Harms Suzanne Willia Williams Robert Douglas Barker Richard Lyle Marlow Joseph Miles Grantham Frances Geraldine (Mansfield) Dawson