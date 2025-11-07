Obituaries November 7, 2025 Obituaries Less than 1 min. read Local obituaries from Oct. 31 – Nov. 6 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days. Photo credit Shutterstock. Robert Joseph “Bob” Holtgraver Sr.; Linda Sue Bousman; Henry Herbert Klemp; Alan Fredric Wilms; Vineta “Neta” Gafford McCall; Regina M. Seuferling; Kay Smith Patton; Francis John Orrick III; June Yerby; Norma Jean Canady; Keith Q. Hayes; James Clifford Ross; Donna Marie Cunningham; Gary Bressman; Thomas Boyd Miller; Lawrence (Larry) Eugene Woodworth; Patricia Ann “Patty” Campbell; Barbara June Findley; Thomas Wayne Simpson; Mark William Moxley; Vickie Kay Saragusa; Mary Jo Roos; Lynne G. Stark; Jane Ellis Colwell; Sharon Denise Kniss Cowan; Thomas Lee Ringwelski; Howard W. Snyder Previous articleBlue Valley School Buzz: LKE, BVH educators named district nominees for Kansas Teacher of the YearNext articleRally House sports apparel store moving to larger Mission space About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES 5 takeaways from the 2025 local elections in Johnson County Olathe school board sending Westview students to nearby school next year Rally House sports apparel store moving to larger Mission space Kansas lawmakers won’t convene for a special session on redistricting Federal agents arrest 6 people in Lenexa during traffic stop — Here’s what we know