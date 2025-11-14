Obituaries November 14, 2025 Obituaries Less than 1 min. read Local obituaries from Nov. 7-13 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days. Photo credit Shutterstock. Blake Le Donovan Brown; Paul Callaghan Steinberg; Kimberly (Kim) Simpson; Thomas “Tom” John Johnston; Nazar Goro; Francis “Frank” L. Lavery; Norma Jean McCloud; Anne Marie Flynn; Glenn M. Read; Anne Victor Lopez; Lisa Ann Everhart; Glenda Dee Brocker; John Joseph Farrell; Lee Willard Craig; James “Jim” Patrick Veasley; Charles L. “Chuck” Jasper; Judith “Judy” M. Johnson; Lawrence Herman “Biff” Pfeiff; William “Austin” Summers; BJ Martin; Joanne “Jody” Maurine Gaar; Michael W. Janouschek; Marsha Elaine Phillips; Floyd F. Mutert; Betty Ann Webb; Colin Brent Kinley; Michael William Keenan; Kathleen L. Graham; William Zirger Previous articleBlue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley Southwest wins state soccerNext articleDiner chain Denny’s shutters its Merriam location About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Overland Park homeowner’s new pickleball court is legal. Neighbors ask if it should be. Olathe-based Brown Suga expanding with new Leawood shop Amazon will soon begin delivering packages by drone in Shawnee Diner chain Denny’s shutters its Merriam location Housing shortages persist across Johnson County. Here’s what some cities and groups are doing about it.