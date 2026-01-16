Obituaries January 16, 2026 Obituaries Less than 1 min. read Local obituaries from Jan. 9-15 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days. Photo credit Shutterstock. William Paul Wacaser; Sharon Lee Keegan; Charlene Mabel Bergene; Lori Crimm; Steven Neil Pearce; Gary Joe Hennon; Amratbhai Patel; Margie M. Kutzner; James O. Delaney; Francis “Frank” Russell; E. Anita Johnson; Gena “Marilyn” Elliott; Anthony Gregory Bradley; Curtis J Feyerherm; Anne L. Deitz; Jeff Hopkins; Larry Joe Buckley; Richard Luther Mott; Rosemary L. Fahlstrom; Robert Noll; Eddie Enloe; Ronald L. Pitts; Kimberly Kay Dubbert; Myles Earl Whitfield; Raymond Leroy Martin; Mark D. Huff; Mary Kirkegaard; Marion R. Hauser; Donald Robert Wood; Steve Alan Hendricks; Hiero Gillas Tiffany III; Patricia Ann Smith; Mike Fanning Previous articleBlue Valley School Buzz: BV Unmuted – LegislativeNext articleSpring Hill seeking federal funding on 223rd Street safety upgrades About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Forecasters warn of ‘snow squalls’ in Johnson County on Friday — Here’s what that means Leawood woman shares story of mental health struggles in new memoir Lenexa and Shawnee also talked to Chiefs about moving to their cities before team picked Olathe Botanically-inspired cafe permanently opens inside Overland Park nursery Prairie Village will officially start city hall project with church demo this spring. Here’s the timeline